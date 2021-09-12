CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is Intersect Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 2.5% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,819,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in CrowdStrike by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 272,249 shares of company stock worth $70,006,553 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,839. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of -315.66 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

