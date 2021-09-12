CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $262.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of -315.66 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.52.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,249 shares of company stock worth $70,006,553. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

