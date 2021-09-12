CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CRWD stock opened at $262.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of -315.66 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.52.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,249 shares of company stock worth $70,006,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

