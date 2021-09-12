Crowny Hits 24 Hour Volume of $192,324.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Crowny has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. Crowny has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $192,324.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00074655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00130726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00183580 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,871.01 or 0.99983814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.95 or 0.07279999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.11 or 0.00957116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

