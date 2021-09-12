Crust (CRU) Price Down 25.1% This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001742 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00037432 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007967 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.25 or 0.00931058 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.