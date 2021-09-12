Crust Network Price Tops $42.61 (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. Crust Network has a market cap of $87.07 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for approximately $42.61 or 0.00092685 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00063045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00163391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044693 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

