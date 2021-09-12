Crust Shadow (CSM) Price Down 16% This Week

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $12,670.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00062728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00163955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00044784 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

