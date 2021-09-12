Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post $54.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. Cryoport reported sales of $11.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 390.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $220.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.20 million to $226.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $261.96 million, with estimates ranging from $248.00 million to $276.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of CYRX opened at $65.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $84.97.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 200,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,750 shares of company stock worth $36,624,330 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after buying an additional 132,756 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 14.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,088 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $18,999,000 after buying an additional 38,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

