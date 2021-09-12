CryptEx 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,168.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $2,168.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.49 or 0.00031534 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,993.85 or 1.00126033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00074472 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00074650 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007356 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000177 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006085 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

