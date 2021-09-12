Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Cap Hits $486,520.89

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $486,520.89 and $2,748.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

