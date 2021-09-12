CryptoFlow (CFL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $74.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $295,681.99 and approximately $74.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00072994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00130845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00185765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.40 or 0.07316342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,868.64 or 0.99955612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.36 or 0.00955267 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003026 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

