Cryptonite Market Cap Reaches $325,646.30 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $325,646.30 and $18.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,951.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.90 or 0.07468504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.74 or 0.01413964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.00399073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00126851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.29 or 0.00553381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00496265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.00338905 BTC.

About Cryptonite

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.