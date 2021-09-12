CryptoSoul Market Cap Reaches $646,439.47 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $646,439.47 and $1,505.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00130107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.16 or 0.00582710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00019449 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014647 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

