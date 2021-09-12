CryptoZoon (ZOON) Trading 24.8% Lower This Week

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $21.06 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00074079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00129709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00182555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.05 or 1.00048128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.93 or 0.07257328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $437.96 or 0.00956234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003025 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 846,627,813 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

