CUE Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $444,722.75 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for $58.39 or 0.00127102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $444,722.75 and $1,725.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00079413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00127759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00181187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.63 or 1.00349775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.49 or 0.07252470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00939520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002983 BTC.

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

