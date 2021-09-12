Curate Market Cap Achieves $23.60 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Curate has a market cap of $23.60 million and approximately $914,513.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00006306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curate has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00064044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00161303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00044317 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

