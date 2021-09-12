CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 17.6% Lower This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.27 million and approximately $1,222.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00052025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00134736 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.41 or 0.00625252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00046965 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000690 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 149,765,432 coins and its circulating supply is 145,765,432 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

