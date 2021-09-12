cVault.finance (CORE) Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for $10,778.67 or 0.23360196 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $107.79 million and $297,298.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00062065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00165201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044693 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.