cVault.finance Market Capitalization Reaches $103.99 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $103.99 million and approximately $226,966.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for $10,398.96 or 0.23055859 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00062582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00154129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00043814 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.