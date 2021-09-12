CWV Chain (CWV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,517.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $10,517.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00080048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00125773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00180888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,711.76 or 1.00153114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.28 or 0.07240207 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.00911612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002985 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

