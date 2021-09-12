Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22,426.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $331.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

