Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Grows Stock Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 14,034.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth $314,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 37.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 53.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

TRQ opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.17. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

