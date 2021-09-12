Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 6,334.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,949 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 2.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $16,610,740.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,069,027 shares of company stock valued at $169,669,708. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

