Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Makes New Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,830 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000. 3D Systems comprises 1.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,651 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,515 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

