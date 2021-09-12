Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 5,607 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $24,010,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $10,149,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 353,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 238,966 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter worth $5,394,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth $3,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

