Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Takes $1.34 Million Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned approximately 0.09% of Bonanza Creek Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 80.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,085,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCEI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

In other news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

