CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,443 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,925.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

