DABANKING (DAB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. DABANKING has a market cap of $101,898.29 and $1.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DABANKING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DABANKING has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DABANKING alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00157710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00044174 BTC.

DABANKING Profile

DAB is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DABANKING is medium.com/@dabanking.io . The official website for DABANKING is dabanking.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DABANKING’s Game DAPP ecosystem is built upon the Ethereum Blockchain with a great variety of games that are constantly updated with the aim to bring the best user experience possible. The DAB Mining Platform is the only way to mine more DAB tokens to increase the total amount in circulation. With an ever-increasing mining difficulty, this will help tokens become more and more scarce and increase their value over time. “

DABANKING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DABANKING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DABANKING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DABANKING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DABANKING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DABANKING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.