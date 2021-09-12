Dai 24 Hour Volume Reaches $307.51 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $6.56 billion and $307.51 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00063067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00162845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.78 or 0.00726028 BTC.

About Dai

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai's total supply is 6,562,665,846 coins and its circulating supply is 6,562,665,358 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

