Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $184.51 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 58,598 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $184,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

