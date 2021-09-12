Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,525 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,596,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,227. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

