Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,078 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $30,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.87. 922,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,683 shares of company stock worth $25,959,791. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.