Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,843 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for 1.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $32,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 122.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 41.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 98,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3,328.6% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.40. 937,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,430. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.88 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average of $137.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

