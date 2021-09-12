Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,903 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $34,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,837,000 after purchasing an additional 796,054 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,004.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 694,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,878,000 after purchasing an additional 631,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

HZNP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,589. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average is $95.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

