Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $31.31 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,140 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 1.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $31,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,012,000 after acquiring an additional 200,995 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after buying an additional 4,818,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.91. 6,892,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,649. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

