Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. Qorvo accounts for 1.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Qorvo worth $30,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after acquiring an additional 188,751 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 78.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,519. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.73 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,072 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

