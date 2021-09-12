Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.68. 7,620,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,615,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

