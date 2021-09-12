Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $29,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after acquiring an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,987,000 after acquiring an additional 291,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $363.07. 1,235,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $210.18 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

