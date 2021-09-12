Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,486 shares during the period. The Interpublic Group of Companies comprises 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $32,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,751 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,666 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.16. 2,237,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,173. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

