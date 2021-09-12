Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $30,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $89.59. 1,913,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

