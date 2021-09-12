Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 11,331 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,538,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062,262. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

