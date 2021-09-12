Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,596 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,864 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $658.94. 1,204,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,727. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $313.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $631.81 and a 200-day moving average of $545.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.69.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.