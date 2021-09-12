Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 79.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

DHR stock opened at $329.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.81 and a 200-day moving average of $263.94. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $201.44 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $235.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

