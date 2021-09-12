Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 79.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR opened at $329.99 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $201.44 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.