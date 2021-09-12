DAPS Coin Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $57,448.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.10 or 0.00387193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00063100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00164014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,512,431,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

