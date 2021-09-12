DATA One Day Volume Reaches $298,725.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One DATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $298,725.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DATA has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00163322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044581 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

