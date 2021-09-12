DATA Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. DATA has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $298,725.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

