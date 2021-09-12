Databroker Hits Market Cap of $3.32 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $1,021.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00062217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00152702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

