Datamine FLUX (FLUX) One Day Volume Tops $6,784.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $205,859.72 and approximately $6,784.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00075766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00130300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00182032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.90 or 0.07280481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,874.74 or 0.99731358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.06 or 0.00945827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 678,212 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars.

