Datamine Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,707.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $464,767.24 and $16,707.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.28 or 0.00803735 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001561 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.66 or 0.01186586 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,944,588 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.